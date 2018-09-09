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Banned Richplanet 05/24/2014 *www.Richplanet.net*
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97 views • September 09, 2018
This is the episode that got Richard D Halls television show banned and shut his channel down.
Here Richard covers benefit fraud, media subversion, the Barrymore murder and police corruption.
(Not to mention political puppetry!)
Go and visit http://www.richplanet.net ... to see his past shows, and much more, covering all types of alternate issues that the mainstream deliberately refuses to acknowledge.
Believe none of what you hear, and only half of what you see!
Here Richard covers benefit fraud, media subversion, the Barrymore murder and police corruption.
(Not to mention political puppetry!)
Go and visit http://www.richplanet.net ... to see his past shows, and much more, covering all types of alternate issues that the mainstream deliberately refuses to acknowledge.
Believe none of what you hear, and only half of what you see!
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