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D C Swamp Creature Can't Handle Alex Jones
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28 views • September 08, 2018
'The People Will Believe What The Media Tells Them To Believe' --George Orwell
'The globalists, the Democrats, the collectivists, hate anybody who's conservative, anybody that believes in the individual. And, the fact is, those people promote individualism, nationalism, and that's why they've got to be eradicated. What a horrible world if the system is successful'. --Alex Jones of InfoWars.com
'The globalists, the Democrats, the collectivists, hate anybody who's conservative, anybody that believes in the individual. And, the fact is, those people promote individualism, nationalism, and that's why they've got to be eradicated. What a horrible world if the system is successful'. --Alex Jones of InfoWars.com
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