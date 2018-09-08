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The Floodgates are open in Australia. 3rd World invasion.
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96 views • September 08, 2018
Creating national disunity.
Multiculturalism is an unsound political theory, advocated by cosmopolitan-internationalists, academics, media personnel, social theorists, government officials, and politicians. While its theory is supported by a majority of those people, its reality is actually opposed by the overall majority of Australians.
Multiculturalism is an unsound political theory, advocated by cosmopolitan-internationalists, academics, media personnel, social theorists, government officials, and politicians. While its theory is supported by a majority of those people, its reality is actually opposed by the overall majority of Australians.
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