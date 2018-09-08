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Operating as a Sovereign Nation Part 2
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28 views • September 08, 2018
Freeing the world one person at a time!
This Part 2 delves into the issues of managing yourself as a trust, in the private realm as a head of state among the family of nations and how to tap into the governance and protection of a recognized nation of spiritual entities.
http://lighthouselaw.club
This Part 2 delves into the issues of managing yourself as a trust, in the private realm as a head of state among the family of nations and how to tap into the governance and protection of a recognized nation of spiritual entities.
http://lighthouselaw.club
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