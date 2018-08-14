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Pédophilie : on est cernés! (14/08/2018)
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32 views • September 08, 2018
La vidéo sur la pédophilie dont je parle : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cy4AUzsGbfE
Le reportage d’Élise Lucet de 99 (et non 89 désolé du lapsus) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__HyjOpwNzI
La vidéo de Roger Holeindre : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLNoFFquRkA
Le reportage d’Élise Lucet de 99 (et non 89 désolé du lapsus) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__HyjOpwNzI
La vidéo de Roger Holeindre : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLNoFFquRkA
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