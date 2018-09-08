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DR JIM FETZER "THE RAW DEAL" (9-4-18) MORE MIDDLE EAST FAKERY FROM THE US, UK AND FRANCE
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47 views • September 08, 2018
James H. Fetzer, Ph.D., is a former Marine who has received many leadership and distinguished teaching awards. A magna cum laude graduate in philosophy from Princeton University, he earned his Ph.D. in the history and philosophy of science from Indiana University. He is the number one expert on false flags.
You can purchase Jim's books at http://moonrockbooks.com. and read about false flags at jamesfetzer.org
Permission given by Dr. Fetzer to post his videos.
You can purchase Jim's books at http://moonrockbooks.com. and read about false flags at jamesfetzer.org
Permission given by Dr. Fetzer to post his videos.
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