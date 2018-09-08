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Strategic Planning - #1 in Escape the Matrix Series
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32 views • September 08, 2018
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This is Part 1 of a 12 part series being produced for members of the Lighthouse Law Club. This first video of the series is being made available as a public service to all freedom lovers and lays out various strategic options you have to 'Escape the Matrix' in practical and effective ways depending on your personal situation. Parts 2 thru 12 will be available to 'Members Only'. Consider joining us.
This is Part 1 of a 12 part series being produced for members of the Lighthouse Law Club. This first video of the series is being made available as a public service to all freedom lovers and lays out various strategic options you have to 'Escape the Matrix' in practical and effective ways depending on your personal situation. Parts 2 thru 12 will be available to 'Members Only'. Consider joining us.
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