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Hypocrites: GOP Chooses Party over the 2nd Amendment
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17 views • September 08, 2018
The unconstitutional federal gun control acts of 1934, 1968, 1986 and 1988 violating the 2nd Amendment are still on the books and being enforced by Washington D.C.
When Obama was in office, GOP state legislatures pushed back. Once he left, they virtually stopped.
"There’s really only one conclusion that I can draw from this, and it shouldn’t be a surprise. The GOP cares more about party politics than it does about your right to keep and bear arms and the Second Amendment."
When Obama was in office, GOP state legislatures pushed back. Once he left, they virtually stopped.
"There’s really only one conclusion that I can draw from this, and it shouldn’t be a surprise. The GOP cares more about party politics than it does about your right to keep and bear arms and the Second Amendment."
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