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Military Veterans Controlling the Courts
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16 views • September 08, 2018
www.lighthouselaw.club Restoring Power to the People!
The criminal enterprise known as the B.A.R. which runs the U.S. Court system is being checked as military vets learn how to pull rank over the sitting judges and hold them accountable to lawful process, or face the prospect of being arrested on the spot. This is a call to all vets! Claim your authority and let's reclaim the integrity of the court system! Duty Calls! Join the Lighthouse Law Club now!
The criminal enterprise known as the B.A.R. which runs the U.S. Court system is being checked as military vets learn how to pull rank over the sitting judges and hold them accountable to lawful process, or face the prospect of being arrested on the spot. This is a call to all vets! Claim your authority and let's reclaim the integrity of the court system! Duty Calls! Join the Lighthouse Law Club now!
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