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Parkland Stoneman Douglas HS: Student Jalen Martin says US Secret Service was at SDHS BEFORE "shooting".
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35 views • September 08, 2018
Marquis Who's Who In America (1999-2018);
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
False Flag Preparation:
US Secret Service (sic) visited Stoneman Douglas HS BEFORE "shooting" on...allegedly on 14 Feb. 2018. Shooting Drill implemented between 10 am - 11 am. The so-called "shooting" was scheduled for the afternoon.
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
False Flag Preparation:
US Secret Service (sic) visited Stoneman Douglas HS BEFORE "shooting" on...allegedly on 14 Feb. 2018. Shooting Drill implemented between 10 am - 11 am. The so-called "shooting" was scheduled for the afternoon.
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