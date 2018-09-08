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Claiming Ownership
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19 views • September 08, 2018
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It's time that as 'citizens' we learn to reclaim our power, remove ourselves from the Babylonian system, be true to who we really are and restore the world back to the 'Natural Order' which was the original plan for peace and prosperity! Do you dare?
It's time that as 'citizens' we learn to reclaim our power, remove ourselves from the Babylonian system, be true to who we really are and restore the world back to the 'Natural Order' which was the original plan for peace and prosperity! Do you dare?
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