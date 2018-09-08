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Invoke the Courts of Heaven to win in your local court!
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41 views • September 08, 2018
You know we are in a battle with the principalities of darkness. The courts on earth are seriously corrupt. You can appeal to this judge for absolution. Many of you know to 'invoke the republic'. I suggest to invoke the power of the Holy Spirit and the judge who sits on the most High!
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