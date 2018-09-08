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Citizens Lawsuit Against the I.R.S.
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22 views • September 08, 2018
You might consider becoming a co-plaintiff in this cut and dried suit. It simply demands a clear interpretation of the statutes as they are written. They can't answer. If they can't tell you what the law is, they can't threaten you or enforce anything else against you until this is resolved. Fascinating. Get the details. Then visit www.lighthouselaw.club
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