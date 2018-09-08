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Parkland Police Shooting?!...IN FULL SWAT GEAR?!..firing at SDHS Students??!!
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32 views • September 08, 2018
Marquis Who's Who In America (1999-2018);
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
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Parkland Police Participates in SDHS Staged Operation
Stoneman Douglas HS teacher (Stacey Lippel) states that the "shooter" firing at her and the students...and she tells ABC News: "...and I'm thinking...WHY IS THE POLICE HERE?...THIS IS STRANGE...HE IS IN FULL METAL GARB...HELMET...FACE MASK....BULLET PROOF ARMOR...SHOOTING THIS RIFLE I HAVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE...!"
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
Parkland Police Participates in SDHS Staged Operation
Stoneman Douglas HS teacher (Stacey Lippel) states that the "shooter" firing at her and the students...and she tells ABC News: "...and I'm thinking...WHY IS THE POLICE HERE?...THIS IS STRANGE...HE IS IN FULL METAL GARB...HELMET...FACE MASK....BULLET PROOF ARMOR...SHOOTING THIS RIFLE I HAVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE...!"
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