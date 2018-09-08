© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
D.C. Swamp Creature Can't Handle Alex Jones
Follow
0
Share
Report
962 views • September 08, 2018
The Social media hearing with the senate intelligence committee featuring Twitter CEO and Facebook’s Sandy Sandberg revealed an antiquated Congress. Out of touch with the growing technocratic stranglehold on free speech. The bastion of liberty Alex Jones wanted to know what these politicians supposedly representing the Constitution had done with his First Amendment Rights.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.