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Economic Independence - It's hard to feel free if you're broke!
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7 views • September 08, 2018
If you are dependent on a J.O.B. when the SHTF, you are 'screwed'! Prepare your economic independence now if you value your freedom. This short video outlines some critical factors to consider as you plan your escape from serfdom! These are just a couple excerpts from a more extensive web conference done recently for 'Members Only'. Join us!
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