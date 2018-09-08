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Growing Mushrooms Indoors| BRF Cake Basics | Instructional Video
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173 views • September 08, 2018
Jim Read walks you through the simple steps of indoor mushroom cultivation using brown rice flour & vermiculite.
If you want to try the NinjaAlex420 substrate method simply substitute vermiculite with wood chips & add a pinch of maple syrup or molasses to the added water (a sugar broth). I may make a video in the future for this method.
If you want to try the NinjaAlex420 substrate method simply substitute vermiculite with wood chips & add a pinch of maple syrup or molasses to the added water (a sugar broth). I may make a video in the future for this method.
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