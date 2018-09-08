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World Awakening To True Authoritarian Evil
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1591 views • September 08, 2018
The hubris and anti human spirit stands naked in front of the world. A world fusing together under the banner of nationalism and populism. This system of evil has overstepped its boundaries in a desperate attempt to bail the sinking ship of globalism out.
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