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UKHistory ... 2011 ... Brian Gerrish, Common Purpose's Link to World Control
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13 views • September 08, 2018
Notice to Common Purpose: This video does not contain any of your images or copyrighted material...therefore you have no right to complain to youtube and have this video taken off. Common Purpose has taken videos off the net claiming copyright infringement to stifle dissent about the orgainzation. Brian Gerrish goes into more detail about Common Purpose and links their objectives to organizations such as the Fabian Socialists, Royal Institute of International Affairs,
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