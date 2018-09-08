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Giant Ichneumon Wasp Lays Eggs in Tree
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18 views • September 08, 2018
Video of a Giant Ichneumon Wasp laying eggs in a live maple tree. She is depositing eggs into the larva of a horntail wasp that lives in the tree. The eggs hatch and the ichneumon wasp larva feeds on the horntail wasp larva and then pupates in the wood of the tree, before tunneling out to become an adult wasp. Watch carefully as the "guides" are pulled out before the ovipositor which takes more time to get free. She then cleans the "guides" and ovipositor with her back legs.
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