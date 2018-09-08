© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heal the Gut = Heal the Brain & Heal the Body - Dr. Group on Infowars
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • September 08, 2018
Dr. Group's OXY-POWDER OXYGEN COLON CLEANSE: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/cleansing/oxy-powder.html?irgwc=1&utm_source=ir&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=435478&utm_term=380599
Oxy-Powder uses the power of time-released oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify your whole digestive tract - not just the colon!
gentle and safe cleansing of impurities, toxins, and harmful organisms.
Not evaluated by FDA, not treatment nor cure of disease, not intended to replace the advice of your doctor.
Oxy-Powder uses the power of time-released oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify your whole digestive tract - not just the colon!
gentle and safe cleansing of impurities, toxins, and harmful organisms.
Not evaluated by FDA, not treatment nor cure of disease, not intended to replace the advice of your doctor.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.