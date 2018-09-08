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Why Female Voters Love Trump
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4404 views • September 08, 2018
Women of all walks of life who attended the recent Trump rally in Evansville, Indiana made it clear why they continue to support the President: family values, security, jobs and the economy. Meanwhile, protesters aggressing Trump supporters, social media censorship of conservative voices, and the continual attack of Trump by the media only make these women more certain that Trump is the man of the hour.
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