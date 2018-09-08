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White Oak Trees ~~ Living Off The Land
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76 views • September 08, 2018
In our series on Living Off The Land, Danny talks about the different resources that we have in South Mississippi on our land that we can use to survive. A white oak tree is one that he planted. He shows what the leaves, bark and acorns look like and many benefits of knowing if you have a white oak on your property.
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