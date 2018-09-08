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How NASA Tricked Us ALL: Apollo 13 UFOs
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65 views • September 08, 2018
TheRealJimmyRoberts1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD93lvARDVHArlI6QN5NnsA
Published on Jan 30, 2018
Visual evidence of extraterrestrial spacecraft photographed during the infamous Apollo 13 mission.
Images presented can be found here:
https://www.lpi.usra.edu/resources/ap...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD93lvARDVHArlI6QN5NnsA
Published on Jan 30, 2018
Visual evidence of extraterrestrial spacecraft photographed during the infamous Apollo 13 mission.
Images presented can be found here:
https://www.lpi.usra.edu/resources/ap...
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