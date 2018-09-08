© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jerry Yusko: Do You Feel Equal to Benevolent Extraterrestrials? June 9, 2015
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • September 08, 2018
Jerry Yusko, an expert medical intuitive, and Alexandra Meadors, a master alchemist, review everything to do with implants, the types he encounters, where he finds them, where they come from, how they are related to cellular memory, and how they involve the soul and the DNA. This is such a great discussion that really brings forth so much clarity to why the implant removal series is such an important step in your evolution and ascension. We go into positive ... read more at shorturl.at/bowW5
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.