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The Hypocrisy of Nike Boycotters and Colin Kaepernick
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26 views • September 08, 2018
Both parties are tremendously hypocritical because one is boycotting Nike just because Kaepernick is on an Ad cover but not for them abusing children and treating their workers like slaves! Kaepernick is a hypocrite because he kneels for the supposedly oppressed black people in the United States of America but does an Ad cover for the most oppressive company!!
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