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ADD. INFO NUKE NEWS: TOMARI NUKE PLANT HIT BY 6.7 EARTHQUAKE IS ON A 6 DAY COUNTDOWN
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13 views • September 08, 2018
9-7-18 DSCN0709 TOMARI NUKE PLANT PICS
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201712110031.html
https://www.rt.com/news/366726-japan-nuclear-tsunami-drills/
radioactive contamination, americium, cesium 134, cesium 137, depleted uranium, fission, gamma rays, iodine 131, isotopes, kurion, muons, pacific, plutonium, strontium, nuclear power plant, strontium 90,
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201712110031.html
https://www.rt.com/news/366726-japan-nuclear-tsunami-drills/
radioactive contamination, americium, cesium 134, cesium 137, depleted uranium, fission, gamma rays, iodine 131, isotopes, kurion, muons, pacific, plutonium, strontium, nuclear power plant, strontium 90,
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