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Ted Cruz-Democrats Have An Agenda For The Kavanaugh Confirmation
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16 views • September 08, 2018
Ted Cruz exposes the Democratic Party's agenda to hold up the nomination of Kavanaugh. Turning Point exposes protestors of Kavanaugh as ignorant idiots quick to shut down free speech.
For educational purpose only.
C 2018 Fox News
C2018 Turning Point, USA
For educational purpose only.
C 2018 Fox News
C2018 Turning Point, USA
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