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Weather Technology, and Science. Geoengineering Exposed by: Acallforanuprising (Mirror)
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128 views • September 08, 2018
This is a Mirror to Acallforanuprising's channel. Watch it before the youtube purge comes. He exposes project Haarp
Please download and mirror since youtube had terminated his channel before. (By a miracle he reclaimed it, but he may get banned at anytime. He has alot to say on his channel as well.
https://youtu.be/eiWvYcOFVHo
Please download and mirror since youtube had terminated his channel before. (By a miracle he reclaimed it, but he may get banned at anytime. He has alot to say on his channel as well.
https://youtu.be/eiWvYcOFVHo
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