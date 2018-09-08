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Obama's Pitiful Economic Record
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107 views • September 08, 2018
Barack Obama,the first President in US history to not attain 3% GDP growth even though he had eight years to do it. The national debt grew from 11.5 trillion to 20 Trillion under Obama. As did the Misery Index by 53%. But we are all supposed to believe that the current roaring economy is due to Obama’s economic recovery strategy. Not President Trump’s corporate tax cuts. http://dailynewscollective.com/ https://twitter.com/NewsBowne
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