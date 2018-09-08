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CNN Fake News App - Does Info Wars and Fox show the truth with AI?
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44 views • September 08, 2018
Alex Jones and his virtual Info Wars Crew report on Citizens, Protesters and Antifa all showing up, what will the "Fake News" say about the same scene? You control the channel and the AI controls the crowd. It seams.. it always ends up in a fight, or is that what the Fake News wants you to believe?
- It's just for fun, leave comments, ideas, and suggestions please.
This is not really a game, although it could be, it's more like watching TV and changing channels.
- It's just for fun, leave comments, ideas, and suggestions please.
This is not really a game, although it could be, it's more like watching TV and changing channels.
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