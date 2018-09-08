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Hillary Clinton: Blackberry Of Blood
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139 views • September 08, 2018
The million dollar question is. Did Hillary’s undeniable breach of national security cause any real damage? The answer is looking more and more like yes. Business Insider reported that "The Chinese killed at least a dozen people providing information to the CIA from 2010 through 2012, dismantling a network that was years in the making."
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http://dailynewscollective.com/
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