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Alex Jones’ Full Friday Show: Obama Takes Credit For Trump Boom As Fascist Left Calls For Infowars.com To Be Taken Down
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940 views • September 08, 2018
Joining Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer on today’s broadcast is Senate challenger Shiva Ayyadurai to discuss his fight against leftists disrupting his campaign. Furthermore, Dr. Steve Pieczenik shares his powerful insight into the Deep State, Trump's foreign policy, and Big Tech’s censorship endgame. Joel Gilbert hosts the final hour.
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