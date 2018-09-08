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EXCLUSIVE: Intel Insider Exposes Coup Plan Against Trump Led By Bolton, Pence, And NYT
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24743 views • September 08, 2018
Dr. Steve Pieczinik joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer to expose the coup plan led by John Bolton, Mike Pence, and the New York Times to unseat the duly elected President Donald J. Trump.
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