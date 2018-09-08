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Senate Hearings Turn into Parade of Self-Serving Democrats
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29 views • September 08, 2018
"After receiving nearly 500,000 pages of documents, Senate Democrats want more—not to look at Judge Kavanaugh and gather information, but to stall and obstruct. But most of all, to grandstand to their base. It's despicable and disrespectful to the American people, to our Constitution, and to Judge Kavanaugh.” —Grant Stinchfield
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