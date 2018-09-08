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Without Fidelity to the Constitution, Our Country Will Fall
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6 views • September 08, 2018
"It's fidelity to the Constitutional Republic and the peaceful transfer of power that's enabled us to stay the most prosperous rule-of-order country on earth... It's going to fall apart, ladies and gentlemen, if we don't respect the will of the People. That's what [the NYT op-ed] symbolizes." —Dan Bongino
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