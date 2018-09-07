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Former Black Ops Commander: Quantum Computing Will Destroy The Elite
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1748 views • September 07, 2018
Dr. Steve Pieczinik breaks down how the Elite’s will be the authors of their own demise as they depend on the future of computing to further their agenda, but in the end it will backfire.
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