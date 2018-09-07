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Canciller Denis Moncada en la Asamblea de Seguridad de la ONU
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6 views • September 07, 2018
El Canciller Denis Moncada se dirige a la Asamblea de Seguridad de la ONY, cuando discutian la votacion para estudiar la situacion en Nicaragua. Los votos fueron negativos para USA y a favor de Nicaragua por los votos negativos de Rusia y China que son miembros permanentes con autoridad del VETO.
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