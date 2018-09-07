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Sociopathic Tech Moguls & Stay Behind Agents Will Have To Answer For Their Evil Crimes Against Humanity
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1543 views • September 07, 2018
Dr. Steve Pieczinik joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer live via Skype to give his diagnoses of big techs' collusion with United States intelligence agencies and the crimes committed against humanity through their power and influence.
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