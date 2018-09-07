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Vaccine industry says YOU DO NOT OWN your own body!
Health Ranger Report
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30 views • September 07, 2018
The Health Ranger explains why YOU own your own body, and no government has any right to force you to be injected with any medicine, including vaccines.

Learn more at HealthFreedom.news and PoliceState.news

Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: http://shop.real.video

For more updates, visit: https://www.real.video/channel/hrreport
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slaveryhuman rightshuman freedomvaccine industrygovernment coercionyour body
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy