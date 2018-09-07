© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PhysReality ... 2018 Jan ... TWICE MORE, The "Giant of Kandahar" has been repeated, LATELY in Calif Sierras.
Follow
1
Share
Report
38 views • September 07, 2018
If this is legit, "What I am about to tell you may come as both a shock and truly unbelievable. For obvious reasons no names, nor branch of services involved, will be mentioned here. That is for the protection of those who were there and their families. I will how ever go in to great detail describing exactly what happened..."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.