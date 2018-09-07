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Intelligence Insider: Google, Facebook, And Twitter Are About To Collapse & Are Desperately Seeking Chinese Help!
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10384 views • September 07, 2018
Dr. Steve Pieczinik joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer live via Skype to reveal the inner collapse taking place behind big tech's facade of power, and how they're turning to the communist Chinese to save their internet empires.
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