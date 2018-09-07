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103 views • September 07, 2018
FULL-LENGTH DOCUMENTARY COMING SOON.
IF YOU SUPPORT EQUAL RIGHTS FOR WOMEN, GAYS, TRANS, ETC.. THEN YOUR VALUES/BELIEFS/CULTURE IS AT ODDS WITH ISLAM.
IF YOU SUPPORT FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION, FREEDOM OF RELIGION.. THEN YOUR VALUES/BELIEFS/CULTURE IS AT ODDS WITH ISLAM.
http://www.pewforum.org/2013/04/30/the-worlds-muslims-religion-politics-society-beliefs-about-sharia/
This video was banned on YouTube within 20 minutes of being posted.
IF YOU SUPPORT EQUAL RIGHTS FOR WOMEN, GAYS, TRANS, ETC.. THEN YOUR VALUES/BELIEFS/CULTURE IS AT ODDS WITH ISLAM.
IF YOU SUPPORT FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION, FREEDOM OF RELIGION.. THEN YOUR VALUES/BELIEFS/CULTURE IS AT ODDS WITH ISLAM.
http://www.pewforum.org/2013/04/30/the-worlds-muslims-religion-politics-society-beliefs-about-sharia/
This video was banned on YouTube within 20 minutes of being posted.
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