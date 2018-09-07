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The End of Man's Ways is ONLY the Beginning
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237 views • September 07, 2018
The free gift we all have opportunity to receive was not free, Yahushua ( Jesus ) paid the ultimate price for us to be free for eternity and have access to God The Father and the Kingdom of Heaven. In this message, He expresses how all those who were created in His image are One in Him and the victory is already won for us! Open your hearts to receive the greatest gift that ever was and ever will be! Thank you for your support and prayers. ( iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com )
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