© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Staged Chemical Attacks PLUS Trump Ignorance = US/NATO -Asian Axis Nuclear War
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • September 07, 2018
Marquis Who's Who In America (1999-2018);
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
Position: US will again believe (or so state) another STAGED CHEMICAL ATTACK, perpetrated by anti-government forces, supported by U.S....which will again lead to nuclear confrontation between US/NATO and the Asian Axis (Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang). This video displays Axis strategic components.
Reference Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ceWN9TIZVM [LAVROV }
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
Position: US will again believe (or so state) another STAGED CHEMICAL ATTACK, perpetrated by anti-government forces, supported by U.S....which will again lead to nuclear confrontation between US/NATO and the Asian Axis (Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang). This video displays Axis strategic components.
Reference Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ceWN9TIZVM [LAVROV }
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.