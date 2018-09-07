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Life and Death
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132 views • September 07, 2018
We are in a state of emergency in the world, and all things are falling into place just as the Bible says it would.. Are you still comfortably numb, ignoring all the warning signs? You have the freedom to choose eternal life through Jesus Christ, but you must act now. Repent and seek Him with all of your heart NOW! - Father's words at the end-- "In the end, and the end of the ways of man is upon you, all that matters is what you have done with the LIVES I have given you."
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