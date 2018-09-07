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1 de cada 4 estadounidenses han eliminado Facebook
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8 views • September 07, 2018
Los estadounidenses se han agriado en Facebook el año pasado, a medida que más personas aceptan el papel tóxico que juega la plataforma de redes sociales en sus vidas. Una nueva encuesta del Centro de Investigación Pew muestra que un gran porcentaje de la población ha...
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