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This Famous Inventor Has A Plan To Save Free Speech And The Internet Using The Post Office
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4836 views • September 07, 2018
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer to discuss his idea of how to save the United States Post Office while stopping big tech's monopoly over the internet.
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