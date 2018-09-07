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Full Show: “Social” Media Censorship is A Public/Private Partnership
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23 views • September 07, 2018
While many on the left applaud censorship of any speech they hate, many on the right excuse “social” media censorship as the conduct of private businesses entitled to do whatever they want with their company. As Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, David Knight explains why this is not simply big companies operating independently and why it’s about to get much worse if we don’t realize the private-public partnership for population control.
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