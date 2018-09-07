Opening The Door To Discussing Suicide: One Survivor Tells Her Story

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Glor Parong opens up about her battle with depression and her past suicide attempts, and talks about the stigma she felt growing up when it came to topics around mental health issues. As a wellness specialist now at the Asian Pacific Counseling & Treatment Centers, Parong shares how